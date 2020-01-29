3 Michiana candy stores recognized as among Indiana's 20 best

Visit Indiana has released its list of 20 sweet shops to visit in 2020, and it includes three candy stores in Michiana.

Olympia Candy Kitchen in Goshen makes turtles and chocolate-covered cherries that have been served at the inaugural balls of multiple U.S. presidents.

The South Bend Chocolate Company, which serves more than 500 different chocolates and sweets, also made the list.

Meanwhile, the Wakarusa Dime Store was recognized for its huge selection of jelly beans.

The sweet spot list is part of Visit Indiana's 20 IN 20, a list of 20 must-see and must-do experiences in the Hoosier State.

