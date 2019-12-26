3 Elkhart men arrested for torture, murder of Whitley Co. woman

Three men from Elkhart have been arrested in connection with the October torture and death of a 31-year-old Whitley County woman.

Kimberly Dyer, of Columbia City, is believed to have died Oct. 21 or 22 at a home on Old Orchard Lane on the east side of Elkhart, according to a release from the Office of the Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney.

Donald Ray Owen Jr., 20, and Mario M. Angulo Jr., 19, have been charged with murder and Level 3 felony criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury. A third man, 24-year-old Matthew Murzynski, faces the same criminal confinement charge but has not been charged with murder.

Dyer was listed as a missing person in a Nov. 8 Facebook post from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

All three are also charged with Level 2 felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and Level 3 confinement resulting in serious bodily injury for their alleged actions against a 32-year-old Sturgis man. The robbery and confinement of the Sturgis man allegedly happened at the same time of Dyer's alleged torture and murder.

The prosecutor's office release does not specify how Dyer died but announces that "due to the egregious nature of the offenses, Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Elaine Becker is also seeking a sentencing enhancement of Life Without Parole against Owen and Angulo, including allegations that Ms. Dyer was intentionally murdered, and was burned, mutilated, or tortured while she was still alive; and, that the murder occurred while Owen and Angulo were committing criminal organization activity."

Becker also will seek a criminal gang enhancement against Murzynski for his alleged criminal organization activity. Criminal gang enhancements allow the sentence on the most serious offense for which a defendant is convicted to be doubled, making the maximum sentence for the charges against Murzynski 92 years in prison.

Angulo and Murzynski made their initial court appearances Thursday morning, and a preliminary trial date was set for May 4.

Owen was arrested in Waco, Texas, Thursday last week and awaits extradition back to Elkhart County.

