2nd suspect in Berrien Co. Army sergeant's murder pleads guilty

The second suspect in the murder of a Berrien County Army sergeant has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Jeremy Cuellar made the plea in court Monday evening. He was the alleged co-conspirator in the murder of Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III, along with Hassel's wife, Kemia Hassel.

A jury found Kemia Hassel guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in her husband's death on July 18. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29.

Kemia Hassel and Cuellar, both soldiers themselves, reportedly were lovers and plotted the murder to collect Army death benefits and life insurance money.

Cuellar faces a minimum of 65 years in prison and could be sentenced up to life in prison for second-degree murder.

16 News Now has two reporters at the courthouse. Stay with us on the air and online as we continue to gather more details about the case.

