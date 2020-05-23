2nd lawsuit filed against operator of failed Michigan dams

The owners and operators of two mid-Michigan dams that failed are facing a second lawsuit.

The Midland Daily News reports that the class-action suit was filed Friday against Boyce Hydro and manager Lee Mueller.

The Tittabawassee River became engorged late Tuesday when the aging Edenville and Sanford dams failed after heavy rain.

The river crested Wednesday in Midland.

A number of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed. the failure of the dams' forced the evacuation of 11,000 people. Morgan & Morgan, Grant & Eisenhofer, and the Jenner Law offices, attorneys in the lawsuit, say the flooding was preventable.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/23/2020 3:14:22 PM (GMT -4:00)