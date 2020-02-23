2nd annual Avery Brown Basketball Classic at Buchanan High Scool

The 2nd annual Avery Brown Basketball Classic was held at Buchanan High School in Michigan celebrating the life of a Bucks star whose life was cut short after he was shot and killed at Bleachers Bar in Sept. of 2018.

16 News Now learned how Brown's legacy and love for the game lives on in southwest Michigan.

"If Avery was here he'd be laughing, joking, and playing games".

That's how Tamiko Brown says she remembers her cousin who would be turning thirty on Feb. 24th.

Sunday, they're sharing his gift--the love of basketball.

"He was like a big brother to a lot of people in the community, not just family. I think whatever he could do to help out the youth in the community, he would definitely do that,” Avery’s cousin Tamico Brown said.

Brown's family found justice a little more than a month ago when the man who killed Avery, Timothy Mayberry, received 75 years in prison.

Now the community gathers to remember him at the 2nd annual Avery Brown Basketball Classic to celebrate his life, and give back to future stars of Buchanan High School.

"He was such a loving, caring, individual, and he just loved to play basketball. He loved spending time with his family, his elite members and he just loved being involved," Brown said.

Entry fees, admission revenue, and funds raised during the silent auction are headed to the Avery Brown Scholarship Fund that will go to a Buchanan basketball player with plans beyond high school.

Keeping Avery involved in the community, while also celebrating his life.

The tournament raised more than $5,000 for the scholarship fund.

