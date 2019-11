Bailey Williams, from the Humane Society of St. Joe County, joined Lindsay Stone on 16 News Now to introduce us to her friend, Susie!

If you want to adopt Sal or any other pet, you can contact the St. Joseph County Humane Society at (574)-255-4726.

You can also stop by the Humane Society. It's located at 2506 grape road in Mishawaka.

