Saturday Morning, Zach Horner was joined by Bailey Williams from the St. Joseph County Humane Society, who introduced us to their friend, Petunia!

If you want to adopt Cordelia or any other pet, you can contact the St. Joseph County Humane Society at 574-255-4726. They're located at 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

For more info, you can visit their website.