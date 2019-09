Sandy Van Tilburg, from the Humane Society of Elkhart County, joined Kim Shine on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to her friends, Olef and Sven!

If you want to adopt Olef and Sven or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225. They're located 54687 Co Rd 19, Bristol, IN 46507.