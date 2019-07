Monday afternoon's 2nd Chance pet, a feline gentleman named Mr. Tom, joined NewsCenter 16 at Noon with Pet Refuge's Angela Wright.

If you want to adopt Mr. Tom, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair, or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122, or you can just stop by Pet Refuge, located at 4626 S. Burnett drive in South Bend.

You can also log onto their website, petrefuge.com, or like them on Facebook.