Our friends from the St. Joseph County Humane Society dropped by for 16 News Now at Noon on Monday to introduce us all to Marigold, a 3-year-old pit bull/terrier mix.

If you want to adopt Marigold or any other pet, you can contact the St. Joseph County Humane Society at 574-255-4726 or visit them at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.