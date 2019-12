Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge stopped by 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to her furry friend, Hallie and promote the upcoming Holiday Bazaar!

If you want to adopt Hallie or any other pet, you can contact the Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also stop by and visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.

You can visit their website to learn more.