2nd Chance: Gus

Cheryl Hunt and Nancy Whiteman from Pet Refuge stopped by 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to their furry friend, Gus!

Pet Refuge has some special events coming up this month, including a blood drive on March 7th and their "Cat-sino Night" fundraiser on March 21st. There's more information on those events on their website.

If you want to adopt Gus or any other pet, you can contact the Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also stop by and visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.

Check out Pet Refuge's Facebook page to learn more.