Saturday morning, Kim Shine was joined by Valerie Schey from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, who introduced us to her friend, Dooney!

Dooney is in need of a forever home. Dooney is around 3 years old, is full of energy and loves to get his head scratched.

If you would like to adopt Dooney or any other pet, you can contact the Heartland Small Animal Rescue at 574-360-2948 or visit their website.