Sandy Van Tilburg, from the Humane Society of Elkhart County, joined Maria Cat on 16 Saturday Morning to introduce us to her friend, Catrick Swayze!

Catrick Swayze is a 4-year-old male cat.

If you want to adopt Catrick Swayze or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225. Their located 54687 Co Rd 19, Bristol, IN 46507.