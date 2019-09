Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge stopped by 16 News Now at Noon on Tuesday to introduce us to her furry friend, Bunny.

Bunny is a five-month-old Calico cat.

"She gets along great with the other cats, dogs, kids" Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge said, "She loves to sleep with the foster in bed."

If you want to adopt Roadie or any other pet, you can contact the Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also stop by and visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.