2nd Chance: Boise

Monday afternoon's 2nd Chance featured pet was Boise, a 7 1/2-year-old boxer who is under the impression she is a lap dog – and regardless of her size, she's right!

Boise would likely thrive as the only pet in a home. She is not great with other dogs or cats, but she is "the sweetest, most affectionate dog ever," and she loves children.

Boise is being cared for at the St. Joseph County Humane Society. If you are interested in adopting her, you can reach the humane society at 574-255-4726 or go to their shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

To get more information on the humane society, Boise or the other animals available for adoption, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

