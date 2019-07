Cheryl Hunt, from Pet Refuge, joined Kim Shine on 16 Saturday Morning News to introduce us to her furry friend, Amigo.

Amigo is 10-year-old male Chihuahua.

If you want to adopt Amigo or any other pet, you can contact the Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also stop by and visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.