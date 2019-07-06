2nd Chance: Adopt Ollie and Andy

Saturday Morning, Kim Shine was joined by Sarah Myers from St. Joseph County Humane Society.

She introduce us to her friends, Ollie and Andy.

Ollie and Andy are brothers and are about 11-weeks-old.

"They are so sweet and obviously they love each other. They don't necessarily have to go home together but it would be cute," Sarah from St. Joseph County Humane Society said.

If you want to adopt Andy and Ollie or any other pet, you can contact the St. Joseph County Humane Society at 574-255-4726. Their located at 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

