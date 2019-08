Sarah Myers from the St. Joseph County Humane Society dropped by the WNDU Studios to introduce us to Jack, who was a big hit.

Jack is a 6-month-old American shorthair who has quite the affectionate streak. He is good with other cats, and Myers said he would likely do well with dogs too.

To meet Jack or any other animal available for adoption at the humane society, visit them at 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, or call 574-255-4726.