Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge stopped by 16 News Now at noon Monday to introduce us to her furry friend Bobby.

A 1-year-old border collie mix, Bobby is good with children and working on his relationships with other dogs.

For more information on adopting Bobby or another Pet Refuge animal, call 574-231-1122 or visit them at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.