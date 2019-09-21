2nd ANNUAL YP Summit

It’s back! After its debut in 2018, the Young Professionals Summit is returning for another year of professional development for young professionals in the South Bend–Elkhart region.

Austin Gammage and Brroke Kostielney joined Kim Shine on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to talk more about the summit

Last year saw 350 YPs attend. This year, the conference is extended to a full day to allow more opportunities for YPs to engage with one another while offering additional content. The conference will deliver important material to build one’s personal and professional portfolio. Gain tools to help you in your job while connecting with other YPs.

Registration info will open soon! Check out the opportunities below. Or, contact Briana Stiner at 574.400.4010.