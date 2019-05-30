29th annual Taste of Michiana to benefit Life Treatment Center

If you have been wanting to try a restaurant but have not had the chance, you are in luck. And what's better than all-you-can-eat?

The 29th annual Taste of Michiana event is June 6 from 5-8 p.m. at South Bend's Century Center.

Attendees will have the chance to sample food and drinks from more than 50 local vendors. Organizers are expecting anywhere from 1,500 to 3,500 people, with all proceeds helping the community.

"All the proceeds from the Taste of Michiana go to Life Treatment Center, and that's No. 1," committee chairperson T.J. Jorgensen said. "A lot of people don't realize that this is benefiting a nonprofit in our community that's been serving this community for a number of years to help people who are struggling with addictions."

Tickets are $30 for unlimited food and drinks at the door, but for those who are eager to get in before everyone else, there is a VIP pass available by visiting the Taste of Michiana website.

