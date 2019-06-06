29th annual Taste of Michiana to take place at Century Center Thursday

Best. Week. Ever. celebrations continue in South Bend Thursday with plenty of delicious food.

The 29th annual Taste of Michiana will take place 5 to 8 p.m. at the Century Center.

There will be food and drinks from roughly 50 of Michiana’s most popular restaurants, including Vegetable Buddies, CJ’s Pub, Sugar Shack and many more.

"You're going to be tasting all kinds of different food from all different kinds of restaurants and there's no rules,” said Chef Bela Szalay, Director of Taste of Michiana. “You may taste a little of this, taste a little of that and come back around and do it again.”

Tickets cost $30 for adults and $10 for kids.

The money raised goes to Life Treatment Centers, which provides treatment for people with drug and alcohol addictions.

