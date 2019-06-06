27 cats dropped off at Michiana Humane Society; fosters needed

Four adult cats and 23 kittens were dropped off at the Michiana Humane Society on Thursday morning, and the Michigan City shelter desperately needs fosters.

At around 8:30 a.m., a volunteer saw a pickup truck offloading eight carrying cases in front of the shelter before driving away.

The animals were stuffed into small bags, according to the shelter.

Some of the kittens are still nursing, and others are probably old enough to be adopted.

Thanks to Petey's Fund for Sick Animals, the shelter has enough money available to cover the anticipated $1,500+ cost of vetting, spaying and neutering all of these cats, but they urgently need fosters to get the nursing mothers and kittens out of the shelter.

If you can help, please call (219) 872-4499.

Learn more about the Michiana Humane Society at michianahumanesociety.org

