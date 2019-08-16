26-year-old gets 92 years in prison for South Bend murder

A man who committed a 2016 murder in South Bend has been sentenced to nine decades in prison.

On Friday, a judge sentenced 26-year-old Presley Brown to 92 years for the murder of Tyler Hurtle, as well as two other charges.

Brown was found guilty of all counts in July.

On Oct. 6, 2016, Hurtle was shot at a home in the 4000 block of Meadow Lane during an armed robbery. Hurtle later died at the hospital. Brown and two other men were arrested.

Sir Patterson was charged and sentenced for murder, attempted robbery and a firearm sentencing enhancement to 87 years in prison.

Caleb Smith pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and will be sentenced in October.

