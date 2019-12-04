25th annual Toys for Tots collection drive to take place Saturday, December 7

Once again, WNDU-TV has joined forces with the people of Michiana to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

This is our 25th year, and it’s a tradition we cherish and look forward to every year.

With your support over the years, we have helped the Marines collect more than 427,638 toys for needy children in Michiana. But help is needed every year.

"I’m going on 20 years with Toys for tots, and it's really special to me,” said Jason Pursehouse, store director of the Grape Road Meijer. “As a father, to see my children with that, to have the presents under the tree - we have to make sure we take care of every child we have in this community."

This year's collection drive will take place on Saturday, from 7 to 10 a.m.

For more information, or for a list of collection locations, watch the above video or click here .

