The 25th annual Leprechaun Hunt drew thousands of people to La Porte on Sunday afternoon in the search for a pot of gold.

From incredible food to fun for the whole family, the event was a huge success.

It drew more than 10,000 people to Sharing Meadows, a residential community for those with disabilities.

A spokesperson from the Leprechaun Hunt says they raised more than $100,000. The money will go towards building new houses for residents.