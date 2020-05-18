25-year-old man injured from shooting in Elkhart

A 25-year-old man is recovering after a shooting took place in Elkhart Monday evening.

At 6 p.m., police were sent to the 700 block of Taylor Street for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to the neck and chest. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, there's no information regarding suspect(s).

Anyone with information regarding what happened should contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or email tips to tips@elkhart police.org.