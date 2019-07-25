25-year-old man with several gunshot wounds dies in Pulaski Co.

A 25-year-old Rensselaer man with several gunshot wounds died in rural Medaryville, according to the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.

Brandon Kyle Messer was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Further information on the circumstances surrounding Messer's death was not made available, but the Pulaski County detective sergeant handling the case said he "believes there is no immediate danger to the public at this time."

An autopsy to determine Messer's cause and manner of death has been scheduled for Friday.

