25+ employers coming to free job fair in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 25 employers are taking part in a free Mishawaka job fair, and they're looking to hire for part-time, full-time and seasonal jobs.
The 4th Annual Community Job Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, from 1-4 p.m. at the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library in downtown Mishawaka.
From Trine University:
The 4th Annual Community Job Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14th, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, at the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library in downtown Mishawaka, Indiana. This free community event will allow people to discover local employers and apply for job opportunities. The Community Fair will have over twenty-five (25) vendors that are offering part-time, full-time, and seasonal employment opportunities. The 4th Annual Community Job Fair is open to the public and free for everyone to attend.
WHAT: 4th Annual Community Job Fair
WHEN: Tuesday, May 14th, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm
WHERE: The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library
209 Lincolnway East
Mishawaka, Indiana 46544
PARKING: Yes – Free two hour street parking
COST: Free To Attend!!
The Community Job Fair participating vendors:
EMPLOYERS VENDORS:
Corvilla
Four Winds Casino and Resort
MORryde International, Inc.
MAP of Easton, Inc.
UPS – United Parcel Services
Better World Books
Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Tire Rack
Teachers Credit Union
Life Treatment Centers
Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore
Express Employment Professionals
Specialized Staffing Solutions
Martin’s Super Markets
South Bend Medical Foundation
ServiceMaster Commercial Cleaning by G & I Enterprises
School City of Mishawaka
U.S. Census Bureau
Drive and Shine
Oaklawn Psychiatric Center
Quality Dining, Inc.
Carpenter Co.
Heartland RV LLC
Octapharma Plasma, Inc.
Beacon Health System
Indiana Mentor
EDUCATION VENDORS:
Trine University – South Bend
The 4th Annual Community Job Fair is organized and sponsored by Trine University – South Bend and the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library.
Questions?
Please contact Nick Pittman, Event Organizer, at email: pittmann@trine.edu or phone: 574-314-9000