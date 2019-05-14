25+ employers coming to free job fair in Mishawaka

More than 25 employers are taking part in a free Mishawaka job fair, and they're looking to hire for part-time, full-time and seasonal jobs.

The 4th Annual Community Job Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, from 1-4 p.m. at the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library in downtown Mishawaka.

You can find more information, including a list of employers, below.

From Trine University:



The 4th Annual Community Job Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14th, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, at the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library in downtown Mishawaka, Indiana. This free community event will allow people to discover local employers and apply for job opportunities. The Community Fair will have over twenty-five (25) vendors that are offering part-time, full-time, and seasonal employment opportunities. The 4th Annual Community Job Fair is open to the public and free for everyone to attend.

WHAT: 4th Annual Community Job Fair

WHEN: Tuesday, May 14th, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm

WHERE: The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library

209 Lincolnway East

Mishawaka, Indiana 46544

PARKING: Yes – Free two hour street parking

COST: Free To Attend!!

The Community Job Fair participating vendors:

EMPLOYERS VENDORS:

Corvilla

Four Winds Casino and Resort

MORryde International, Inc.

MAP of Easton, Inc.

UPS – United Parcel Services

Better World Books

Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Tire Rack

Teachers Credit Union

Life Treatment Centers

Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore

Express Employment Professionals

Specialized Staffing Solutions

Martin’s Super Markets

South Bend Medical Foundation

ServiceMaster Commercial Cleaning by G & I Enterprises

School City of Mishawaka

U.S. Census Bureau

Drive and Shine

Oaklawn Psychiatric Center

Quality Dining, Inc.

Carpenter Co.

Heartland RV LLC

Octapharma Plasma, Inc.

Beacon Health System

Indiana Mentor

EDUCATION VENDORS:

Trine University – South Bend

The 4th Annual Community Job Fair is organized and sponsored by Trine University – South Bend and the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library.

Questions?

Please contact Nick Pittman, Event Organizer, at email: pittmann@trine.edu or phone: 574-314-9000



