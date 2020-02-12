2,411 aborted fetal remains buried in South Bend

The fetal remains found on the properties of a late abortion doctor are finally laid to rest in South Bend. On Wednesday, Attorney General Curtis Hill held a funeral for the 2,411 unborn at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend where all have been buried because they could not be identified due to their deteriorated conditions and because of the unreliable record keeping of Dr. George Klopfer.

He operated clinics in South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Gary.

The fetuses are believed to be from abortions Klopfer performed in Indiana between 2000 and 2003. The medically preserved fetal remains were discovered at Klopfer's home and in the trunk of an old Mercedes in Illinois following his death in Sept. 2019.

"I'm grateful to you here in attendance to personally honor and memorialize these 2,411 precious unborn, who now serve as a reminder of the fragility of life and our obligation as a state and as a nation to preserve human dignity and respect for all," said Hill.

People of various faiths attended the funeral to sing and pray, including Serena Dyksen, of Elkhart.

"I was assaulted at 13 and taken in for an abortion to [Dr. George Klopfer]," explained Dyksen. "You know, for me, this is just another part of the healing process. My daughter's life was ended before-- she had a purpose, and it was ended."

Jackie Appleman, executive director of Right to Life Michiana, said it's gratifying yet saddening the bodies have to be buried.

"Today, we are burying 2,411 bodies," said Appleman. "We are not burying clumps of cells. We are not burying pregnancy tissue. These are human bodies."

Hill said the burial is pursuant to state law. He said his office will continue to review the medical records authorities discovered related to the abortions Klopfer performed in hopes of determining if anyone helped the doctor store the fetuses.