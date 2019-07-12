24 HOURS of Code kicks off next Friday

24 HOURS of Code kicks off at noon on Friday, July 19, and runs through noon on Saturday, July 20, offering hourly opportunities across the South Bend and Elkhart region to learn the basics of code.
Friday on NewsCenter 16 at Noon, Lauren Moss was joined by Alex Sejdinaj, Co-Founder of South Bend Code School and Kate Lee, Director of Talent Engagement at South Bend Regional Chamber, to talk more about the event.
24 HOURS of Code is an opportunity for people of all ages across the South Bend and Elkhart Region to participate in a one-hour, learn-to-code instructor class over a 24-hour period.
There are 18 participating host sites for “live” classes, listed below:
Bendix Adult Education Center
Bethel University
Concord Intermediate School
Elkhart Public LIbrary
ETHOS Innovation Center
Goodwill Career Center - Elkhart
Goodwill Career Center - Mishawaka
Goshen College
Indiana Tech - Mishawaka
Ivy Tech Community College - South Bend
Nappanee Public Library
New Prairie Middle School
Notre Dame Center for Arts and Culture
Robinson Community Learning Center
St. Joseph County Public Library - Main Branch
The Excel Center - South Bend
University of Notre Dame
WorkOne - South Bend
To register for a class click here