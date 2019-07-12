24 HOURS of Code kicks off next Friday

24 HOURS of Code kicks off at noon on Friday, July 19, and runs through noon on Saturday, July 20, offering hourly opportunities across the South Bend and Elkhart region to learn the basics of code.

Friday on NewsCenter 16 at Noon, Lauren Moss was joined by Alex Sejdinaj, Co-Founder of South Bend Code School and Kate Lee, Director of Talent Engagement at South Bend Regional Chamber, to talk more about the event.

24 HOURS of Code is an opportunity for people of all ages across the South Bend and Elkhart Region to participate in a one-hour, learn-to-code instructor class over a 24-hour period.

There are 18 participating host sites for “live” classes, listed below:

Bendix Adult Education Center

Bethel University

Concord Intermediate School

Elkhart Public LIbrary

ETHOS Innovation Center

Goodwill Career Center - Elkhart

Goodwill Career Center - Mishawaka

Goshen College

Indiana Tech - Mishawaka

Ivy Tech Community College - South Bend

Nappanee Public Library

New Prairie Middle School

Notre Dame Center for Arts and Culture

Robinson Community Learning Center

St. Joseph County Public Library - Main Branch

The Excel Center - South Bend

University of Notre Dame

WorkOne - South Bend

To register for a class click here

