24-hour Black Lives Matter rally happening South Bend

Demonstrators are standing outside the County-City Building for a 24-hour Black Lives Matter rally in South Bend. The event is in response to the police-involved shooting that killed Eric Logan in June outside the Central High Apartments.

Organizers not only want justice for black lives in South Bend, but they also are providing workshops during the rally and "know your rights" training.

"I think people need to know that we are doing this for all people who face injustice in the City of South Bend -- white, and black, and Latino," said Jorden Giger, who attended the rally. "Many of us have been impacted by police violence. We actually had a homeless person come and talk today. It was a white guy, and he shared his stories about police harassment out in the community."

Organizers say they feel the mayor hasn't done enough and have 10 demands for him, which include calling for the police chief's firing and for cameras to be on at all times.

"Our view is different than theirs, but, you know, we're waiting for the actual facts and evidence to come forward," stated Harvey Mills, president of the South Bend Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

People will be camping outside the County-City Building until Sunday at noon.

