24 dead after coronavirus outbreak at Indiana long-term care facility

Twenty-four people have died after a coronavirus outbreak at an Indiana long-term care facility.

The deaths involve people who were residents at Bethany Pointe in Madison County.

Sixteen of the residents who died have tested positive for coronavirus, and eight others had symptoms that were compatible with the virus.

Officials with the Indiana State Department of Health say they have been working with the facility since their help was requested on March 26.

On March 27, three residents tested positive for coronavirus.

By April 3, 20 residents were in isolation and nine had died. Two more residents had died by April 6.

Three employees were also hospitalized, with two of them in critical condition. We're working to get an update on their conditions.

As of Monday, asymptomatic residents who tested negative for coronavirus were being relocated. The others were quarantined.

