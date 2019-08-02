23rd annual Chalk the Block to kick off in downtown St. Joseph

The 23rd annual Chalk the Block kicks off Friday in downtown St. Joseph, with 36 artists creating chalk masterpieces on Broad Street.

Events start Friday and go through Sunday.

In addition to watching local and national artists create street art, you can vote for your favorite masterpiece.

There will also be a kids zone, live music, food, a farmer’s market and so much more.

"There's really something for everyone,” said Daniele Crevier, Event Manager for St. Joseph Today. “So really it's just like a jam-packed weekend.”

Broad Street will be closed from State to Lake Boulevard through the weekend.

For more information on events happening for Chalk the Block, click here .

