More than 2,300 Indiana Michigan Power customers on the near northeast side of South Bend are without power Tuesday night.

The outage spans from just west of Michigan Street to about Twyckenham Drive and from just north of Angela Boulevard to south of Lasalle Avenue at its widest point.

I&M did not immediately list a cause for the outage, but it estimated a restoration time of 12:30 a.m.

For more information, including localized updates, visit I&M's outage page.