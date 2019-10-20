21st Annual Michiana Chili Cookoff held for a good cause

The 21st Annual Michiana Chili Cookoff was held Sunday at Martin's Super Market in Granger.

A total of nine competitors participated in the event to try and capture Michiana's top chili crown.

People also had the chance to enjoy things like games, food and live music.

The proceeds for the event benefit the ACF South Bend Chefs and Cooks Association and the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

"It's a great community event, explains April Howell, with Martin's Super Markets.

"Its family friendly, and we have a beer garden, so all ages as well. We have bowling here with pumpkins, so it's really fun."

Howell also says the event filled everyone up.

"You can definitely get full. They are little portion cups that seem small, but once you start going, they are worth it," she says.

The winner of this year's chili cookoff went to Martin's Side Door Deli.