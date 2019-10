A variety of local restaurants and organizations will offer sample size portions of their "winning" chili and compete in the 21st Annual Michiana Chili Cook-Off.

Saturday morning, Kim Shine was joined by Chef Kenny Weiss to talk more about the cook-off, which take place Sunday, October 20th from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Martin's Super Market on Heritage Square Drive in Granger.

Tickets are $10 for adult at the door, and $5 for children ages 3-8. Children under 2-years-old are free.