21-year-old arrested in connection to Three Rivers homicide investigation

A 21-year-old is behind bars after getting arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Three Rivers, Michigan.

Early Thursday morning, officers were sent to the 300 block of Middle Street for a possible homicide.

When they arrived they found a 59-year-old Three Rivers resident dead.

The St. Joseph County Major Crimes Task Force was then activated to investigate.

Authorities eventually identified a person, who also lives in Three Rivers, as a possible suspect. After further investigation, that person was taken into custody and is now lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The victim was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Kalamazoo for an autopsy.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified by law enforcement.

