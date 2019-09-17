Michiana on the Move: 2045 Transportation Plan ready for review, approval

The Michiana Area Council of Governments, or MACOG, just finished the Michiana on the Move: 2045 Transportation Plan, a federally required vision for transportation projects in the next 20 to 25 years.

The plan is a long document outlining future needs and listing different projects and investments.

A press release from MACOG says, "The 2045 Transportation Plan serves as a long-range transportation plan and identifies current conditions of the regional transportation network, assesses future travel needs, and establish priorities that informs policies and transportation projects."

The plan was developed over the past year with input from local governments, key stakeholders and the public.

Some projects are more immediate and will be completed by 2025.

The plan covers Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall and Saint Joseph counties in Indiana.

"Not only do we do a lot of public engagement with this plan, kind of leading up to it and helping form the document, but I mean, over the years, we've been doing a long-range transportation plan, and a lot of those projects have come to fruition," said James Turnwald, executive director of MACOG.

They hope the plan will be approved on Oct. 11.

Projects are funded through transportation dollars that come from the gas tax.

The draft plan is available to view on their website at move2045.macog.com and open for public comments until Oct. 2.

