2020 brings 'pivotal moment' for South Bend schools

2020 promises to be a big year in determining the future of the South Bend Community School Corporation.

The corporation is seeking an additional $75 million from property taxpayers to cover future operating and capital costs.

If the district gets the additional funds officials say they’ll start right sizing the corporation. If help is denied, they’re working on a doomsday plan.

Last year, the South Bend School Corporation closed four school buildings to save $7 million.

Every year it seems to get harder and harder to deal with revenue lost to property tax caps.

“We've waited and waited and waited because you never want to go for a property tax increase. That is your absolute last resort,” said Chief Financial Officer Kareemah Fowler. “But you're not going to cut yourself to greatness.”

So in the May 2020 Primary Election the district plans to ask voters to approve a property tax increase that would raise $75 million to cover everything from teacher salaries to capital costs.

Fowler says the figure is not too small, or too big and that the referendum is not too late to make a difference given that nearly a third of the students who now live in the South Bend district boundaries attend either private, or public schools somewhere else.

“Whether a third of them go to another school, the other two thirds, they're here because they have to be here. You also have to understand that the population that we serve, our population here in the students that we serve, we're at 75 percent reduced and free lunch,” Fowler explained.

The corporation estimates that the owner of a home assessed at $75,000 is now paying $62.55 a year in school property taxes and that the referendum would raise that to $65.95—an increase of just $3.40—although without the referendum the same homeowner would see a sizeable decrease in their bill.

“When the circuit breaker comes off, residents are going to get a rebate, and so what we're asking is to keep it where it was plus an additional two cents,” Fowler said. South Bend is in a pivotal moment in history and I think this is the perfect time for the community and all the stakeholders to come together and get this thing right.”

Fowler says the “doomsday plan” will likely include school closings and teacher layoffs.

The district had to obtain 500 signatures to force the referendum. Fowler says about 1,000 were gathered and that those signatures are now being verified downstate.

If approved, the referendum would appear on the May 2020 Primary Election ballot in two separate questions. One would seek money for capital expenses while the other would seek funds for operating expenses.

The higher tax rates would be in place for seven years, if approved.

Fowler says the school corporation is the county’s third largest employer with about 3,000 workers.