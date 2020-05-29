2020 LaPorte County Fair canceled due to coronavirus

The 2020 LaPorte County Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From the LaPorte County Fair on Facebook:



After careful thought and deliberation, the La Porte County Agricultural Association (the “Board”) has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 LaPorte County Fair originally scheduled for July 12 – July 18.

“For the last 174 years, the La Porte County Fair has been held without hesitation and the Board is extremely proud of that,” said Steve Mrozinski, Board President. “However, our priority is the safety of all of those involved in making our Fair great. After reviewing federal, state, and local guidelines, and knowing how quickly and easily the Covid-19 virus spreads in large groups of people, the Board did not feel it would be possible nor prudent to have the Fair at this time. This is due in large part to the uncertainty around planning for large gatherings and ensuring proper implementation of Covid-19 safety protocols.”

“Although an extremely difficult decision, the Board decided that cancelling this year’s Fair was in the best interests of all those involved,” said Don Stoner, Fair Manager. “However, this will allow us to focus our efforts on 2021 and what will still be the 175th year of the La Porte County Fair. The Fair Board will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the 175th Fair will be one of the best.”

Those that have already purchased tickets for the Fair or any musical acts, including for Toby Keith, will receive a separate communication from the Fair office in the coming weeks as to how those tickets will be handled. Any questions regarding 4-H and LaPorte County Virtual 4-H should be directed to the Purdue Extension’s La Porte Office at (219) 324-9407.

The La Porte County Agricultural Association

Board of Directors