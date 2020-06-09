2020 Kosciusko County Fair canceled

The 2020 Kosciusko County Fair, which was set for July 12 – 18, has been canceled.

According to News Now Warsaw, the fair board voted on the decision at a meeting Monday evening.

Fair Board President Shane Checketts said it was a very difficult decision.

“Our hope was to provide some events and entertainment during a time when we feel the need for something normal is stronger than ever,” Checketts said. “However, as we got closer to fair time, more and more organizations, vendors, and providers were cancelling and this made it difficult, if not impossible, to carry on with a normal fair week.”

Checketts said the board will continue to look into possibilities of holding smaller or more individual events. He also said the fair may “decide to modify some things and provide different various events during that week or at a later date. But that is undetermined at this point.”

