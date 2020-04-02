2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship canceled

The PGA of America has canceled the 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

The championship was scheduled for Harbor Shores Resort from May 19 - 24 until Michigan's stay-at-home-order was enacted.

“While we are incredibly disappointed, we all understand that protecting public health is the highest priority,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “We are especially disappointed for the Benton Harbor community, our friends at KitchenAid and the fans and volunteers who support this important championship so passionately.”

The 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will be played at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 25 – 30.

It will return to Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor in 2022.

