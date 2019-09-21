The 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is mixing up the perfect cocktail for its upcoming May Championship, combining golf and scenic views with some of the finest craft beverages that Southwest Michigan has to offer.

Ryan Ogle joined Kim Shine on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to talk more about the Championship.

Event organizers have announced the 10 breweries, wineries and distilleries that will be showcased in the 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Makers Trail 19th Hole pavilion.

The 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship invites fans to experience the participating Makers’ finest craft beverages at their establishments in advance of next year’s event and get to the “bottom of the cup” of what they are serving inside the 19th Hole.

Tickets are now on sale!