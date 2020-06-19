2020 Berrien County Youth Fair canceled

The Board of Directors for the Berrien County Youth Fair has decided to postpone the 2020 event. The new dates for the 75th anniversary are Aug. 16-21, 2021.

Not all events are canceled, however. Instead, the “Berrien County Showcase—Where Youth Are Essential” will allow the fair to showcase exhibits in a format that complies with the current executive orders.

The 2020 showcase will be open to Berrien County youth ages 5-20. Normal exhibitor rules still apply. Only exhibitors and their

parents/guardians may attend. There will be a one-day showcase for all exhibit areas, though multiple department showcases may be held each day.

There will be no premiums paid to exhibitors, no traditional BCYF ribbons and no trophies. The exhibit will not be open to the public.

According to Karen Klug, secretary and fair manager, the decision to cancel the 2020 event “was not made in haste.”

More information, including livestock auction information, will be published as decisions are made.

For more information, go to