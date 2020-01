2019 was not the best year ever for the RV industry, but it was classified Thursday as the fourth best.

While the announcement from the RV Industry Association did not reveal the total number of units shipped last year, it did say that number was high enough to beat the 10-year and 30-year averages.

Figures through the month of November are available. They show total RV shipments were down nearly 17% in 2019 when compared to the number of units shipped in 2018 through November.