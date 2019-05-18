2019 canoe, kayak, and stand-up paddleboard season to open at St. Patrick’s County Park

The season for all these fun activities at St. Patrick's County Park in South Bend begins next week!

The 2019 canoe, kayak, and stand-up paddleboard season will open at the park in South Bend on Friday, May 24th.

Leisure Manager Jamie Hartzke stopped by 16 Saturday Morning show to talk with Kim Shine about the upcoming season.

The St. Patrick’s County Park is open from Friday-Sunday and holidays, through October,11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information, visit sjcparks.org or call 574-277-4828