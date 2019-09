The 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Sunday, September 15th at Central Park in Mishawaka.

Saturday morning, Kim Shine was joined by Katie Pickard to talk more about the Walk and how you can get involved.

Registration is at 1 pm, the Ceremony will be at 2 pm, and the Walk will begin shortly after.

For more information on how to volunteer, register or donate, click here.