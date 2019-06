It's two weeks until the 2019 U.S. Senior Open Championship at Notre Dame.

Championship Director Steve Nieman and Champion Marketing Manager Becky Kolberg joined Kim Shine on the 16 Saturday Morning to give a preview of the tournament.

The 40th U.S. Senior Open Championship is from June 27th - June 30th at the Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame.

Tickets are still available. You can purchase your tickets, here